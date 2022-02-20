Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 41,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,564 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

