Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Genesis Energy stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.71%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Genesis Energy Company Profile
Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.
