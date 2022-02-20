Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Livent updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. Livent has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Livent by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 176,065 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,063,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTHM. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

