Analysts Expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). GAP posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. MKM Partners cut their price target on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Shares of GPS opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. GAP has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of GAP by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after buying an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

