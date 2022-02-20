iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 42.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $125,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $436,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $516,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGOV opened at $48.38 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $54.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.197 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.