Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.39 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.360 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $746.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cambium Networks by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cambium Networks by 131.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Cambium Networks by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

