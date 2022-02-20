Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.39 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.360 EPS.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.11.
Cambium Networks stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $746.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $66.40.
In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cambium Networks by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cambium Networks by 131.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Cambium Networks by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
