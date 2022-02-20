Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,859,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,466 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $39,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 6,602.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

JANX opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Janux Therapeutics Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

