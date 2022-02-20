Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 68.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.1% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $237,000. GEM Realty Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $6,596,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 677,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,967,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

NYSE O opened at $66.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $74.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

