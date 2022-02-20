Centiva Capital LP Sells 1,067 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,347,000 after purchasing an additional 412,225 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after buying an additional 100,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,960,000 after buying an additional 283,119 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after buying an additional 723,186 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after buying an additional 707,747 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $3,345,250 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.88, a P/E/G ratio of 32.64 and a beta of -0.54.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.