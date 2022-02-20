Centiva Capital LP Has $269,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 48.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Paychex by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $115.84 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.68 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

