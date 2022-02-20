Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 177,800 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 50.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 527,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $22,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,005,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,730 shares of company stock worth $4,155,765 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

SAIL stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.