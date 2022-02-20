Trinseo S.A. (TSE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Trinseo has decreased its dividend by 63.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Trinseo has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trinseo to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

TSE stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.52. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $176,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,363. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Trinseo by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Trinseo by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

