North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

North American Construction Group has increased its dividend by 108.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. North American Construction Group has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

NYSE:NOA opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The company has a market cap of $468.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in North American Construction Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

NOA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

