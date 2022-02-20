Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by 6.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:HYI opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $16.64.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
