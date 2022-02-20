Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by 6.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:HYI opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 34,399 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

