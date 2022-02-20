Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of GDO opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $18.72.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
