Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GDO opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDO. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 248,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

