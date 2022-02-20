South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 82.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,902,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,600,000 after acquiring an additional 144,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,792 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,146,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,520,000 after acquiring an additional 105,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of SJI opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.