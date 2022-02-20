Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 50,214 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,214 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 56.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

NYSE:CNK opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.