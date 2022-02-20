Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 6,571 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DY. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

NYSE:DY opened at $91.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.03. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

