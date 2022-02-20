Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 216.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 136,658 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,362,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 163,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

XEL opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

