Centiva Capital LP Has $355,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after purchasing an additional 304,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.21 and its 200 day moving average is $164.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $1,091,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,233 shares of company stock worth $10,298,405 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.07.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

