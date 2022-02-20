Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $710,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRGF. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46.

