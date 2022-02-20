WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Trading Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.66 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYIN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $778,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

