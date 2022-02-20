Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,700 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 736,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CAMT stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. Camtek has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82.
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAMT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.
Camtek Company Profile
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
