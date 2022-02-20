Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,700 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 736,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CAMT stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. Camtek has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 220,487 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 613,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 83,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAMT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

