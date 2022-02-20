WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) Shares Down 1.4%

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 1,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) by 157.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

