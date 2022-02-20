Brokerages Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Target Price at $20.25

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.81.

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE MRO opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

