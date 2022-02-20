WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives $100.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of WEC opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.95%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

