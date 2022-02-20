New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

NFE has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.80.

NFE stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 36.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

