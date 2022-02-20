Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) were down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 1,823,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 15,805,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.
About Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP)
Knightscope Inc is a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations. Knightscope Inc is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.
