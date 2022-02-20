First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV) Stock Price Down 1.3%

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $21.77. 443 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.