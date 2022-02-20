Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Trading Down 0.7%

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 4,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 1,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51.

Get Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 11.19% of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.