Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) were down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion World Without Waste ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion World Without Waste ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion World Without Waste ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter.

