USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.54 and last traded at $31.73. 22,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 19,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.42% of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

