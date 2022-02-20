American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $175.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $608,925.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in American Water Works by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 9.3% in the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 40,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AWK opened at $148.26 on Thursday. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.