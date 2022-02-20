American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $175.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.40.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $608,925.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:AWK opened at $148.26 on Thursday. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.89.
American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.
About American Water Works
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.
