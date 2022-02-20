VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV) Trading Up 0%

Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.54 and last traded at $39.39. Approximately 1,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09.

