46,385 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $131.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $136.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

