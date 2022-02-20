Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 716 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after purchasing an additional 192,323 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after buying an additional 136,676 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Masimo by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 125,264 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 301,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,137,000 after purchasing an additional 99,966 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth $23,296,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $154.34 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $133.94 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.60.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

