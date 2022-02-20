Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 716 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after purchasing an additional 192,323 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after buying an additional 136,676 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Masimo by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 125,264 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 301,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,137,000 after purchasing an additional 99,966 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth $23,296,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $154.34 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $133.94 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.85.
In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.60.
About Masimo
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
