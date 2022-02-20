Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,016,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 230,877 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $57,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after acquiring an additional 67,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 656,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 619,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,449 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIII. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.