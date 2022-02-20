Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 131.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter.

LVHD stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd.

