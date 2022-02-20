Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $756,000 in Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Inspire International ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $939,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WWJD opened at $29.89 on Friday. Inspire International ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53.

