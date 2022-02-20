Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.600-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

NYSE:TPR opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,676 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

