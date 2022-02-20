AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $50.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 2.62%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.
About AdvanSix
Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.
