ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $147.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $91.46 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.13.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $248,419.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $455,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,817 shares of company stock worth $6,886,196. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 113.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 188,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after buying an additional 27,085 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

