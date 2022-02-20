Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $1,300.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,156.68.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 1 year low of $640.42 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,091.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,350.41.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.