Loop Capital Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $800.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $1,300.00 to $800.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,156.68.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 12-month low of $640.42 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,091.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,350.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Shopify by 71.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,389,000 after buying an additional 80,352 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $2,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,233,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

