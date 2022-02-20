Loop Capital Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $800.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $1,300.00 to $800.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,156.68.
Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 12-month low of $640.42 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,091.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,350.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Shopify by 71.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,389,000 after buying an additional 80,352 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $2,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,233,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
