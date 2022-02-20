NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.50

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 234.50 ($3.17) on Friday. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 178.30 ($2.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.49). The stock has a market cap of £26.40 billion and a PE ratio of 11.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 238.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 224.36.

NWG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.38) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 295 ($3.99).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

