Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0789 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.10. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.25 and a 1 year high of C$10.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

