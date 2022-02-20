Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Sells 26,208 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $62,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brett Just also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Brett Just sold 1,485 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $3,638.25.

On Friday, December 17th, Brett Just sold 1,876 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $5,628.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $2.17 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ContextLogic by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 126,148 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ContextLogic by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 193,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WISH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

