Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Sells 26,208 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $62,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Brett Just also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Brett Just sold 1,485 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $3,638.25.
- On Friday, December 17th, Brett Just sold 1,876 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $5,628.00.
Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $2.17 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.
WISH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.
About ContextLogic
ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ContextLogic (WISH)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.