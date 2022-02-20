Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ARESF opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARESF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

