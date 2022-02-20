Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $849,000 Position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 72.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 121.6% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period.

FIVG stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.92. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $42.49.

