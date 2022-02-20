Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,264 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Western Digital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Western Digital by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 247,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $55.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

