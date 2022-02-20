Eaton Vance Management Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.07% of BOX worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in BOX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $25.32 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $379,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

